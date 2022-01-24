Father, step-mother of missing girl Harmony Montgomery indicted

The search for Harmony Montgomery, who went missing in 2019, remains open.

PORTLAND, Maine — The father and stepmother of missing child Harmony Montgomery were indicted Friday on charges related to the girl's disappearance.

A Hillsborough County grand jury handed up the indictments in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Adam Montgomery, 30, was indicted on one count of class B felony second degree assault, which alleges that between July 1 and July 22, 2019, he "knowingly caused bodily injury to [Harmony Montgomery], a child under the age of 13, by striking her in the face," a news release by New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella reads. If convicted, he faces between 10 and 30 years in prison.

Kayla Montgomery, 31, was indicted on one count of class A felony theft by deception. According to the release, the indictment alleges she told New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services on multiple occasions that Harmony was a member of her household between Nov. 30, 2019, and June 2, 2021, when in fact she was not. Harmony was last seen around October 2019. If convicted, Kayla Montgomery could serve between 7 and 15 years in prison.

Adam Montgomery's case is scheduled to start on June 28, and Kayla Montgomery's case is scheduled to start April 7. Both are being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections, the release states.

Police believe Harmony went missing sometime between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10, 2019, according to a news release issued by Formella on Jan. 24, 2022.

Police said in January that Harmony was seen with Adam and Kayla, as well as their other two biological children, when they were evicted from their residence at 77 Gilford St. in Manchester on Nov. 27, 2019. The family reportedly lived out of their vehicles for a short time after the eviction. After some time between Dec. 6 and 10, 2019, Harmony was no longer seen with Adam, Kayla, or the other two children, the release states.

Police ask anyone with information regarding Harmony Montgomery's disappearance to contact the Manchester Police Department's 24-hour Harmony Montgomery tip line at 603-203-6060.