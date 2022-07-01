Investigators provide additional details in Harmony Montgomery search

The investigation thus far has narrowed the window of Harmony's disappearance to Nov. 28 to Dec. 10, 2019.

Investigators provided additional details about the search for missing 7-year-old New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery on Monday, NBC Boston reported.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said the investigation thus far has narrowed the window of Harmony's disappearance to Nov. 28 to Dec. 10, 2019. Investigators previously said she was last seen in October 2019 during a Manchester police call for service at her home.

The district attorney's office said investigators had since learned that Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery, and her stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, lived with Harmony and two common children at 77 Gilford St. when they got evicted on Nov. 27, 2019.

