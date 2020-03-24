STONINGTON, Maine — State Police say the death of a Stonington man inside his home is a suicide.

That determination was made Tuesday in the death of a 41-year-old man.

Investigators spent Monday night and most of Tuesday at the man's home and told his relatives late Tuesday of their findings.

The Spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, Steve McCausland said the man's body was found inside a home on Weed Field Road at about 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

McCausland said the body was brought to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta for an autopsy that will take place Tuesday morning.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact State Police in Bangor at 207-973-3700.

