SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — The South Berwick Police Dept. announced via Facebook Thursday they are temporarily adopting measures to “help ensure everyone’s good health.”

In the post, the Dept. says officers will have the discretion to handle minor complaints via phone, but felonies or crimes against a person will always receive an immediate response.

“Some thefts, frauds, or minor incidents (that are not in progress) may be triaged over the phone and determined if an additional in-person response is needed.”

They say written statements can be emailed, and at times officers may ask to speak with complainants outdoors when possible.

Officers will try to keep a distance of 5-6 feet when possible and may not shake hands, the post says.

“Please understand and realize it is for all of our good health."

It's unknown at this time if other police departments across the state will be taking similar precautions.

