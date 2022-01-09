Attorney general's office investigating officer-involved shooting in Waldo

Kote Aldus, 30, was treated at a hospital and charged with domestic violence assault following a reported standoff, police said.

WALDO, Maine — The Maine attorney general's office is investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening on East Waldo Road.

State police were called at about 5 p.m. to a Waldo home where a woman reported that she had fled her home with her three-year-old daughter following a domestic incident, Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said.

As troopers investigated, 30-year-old Kote Aldus allegedly began firing shots in the direction of the home, Moss said.

The woman's two-week-old baby was reportedly still inside the home with Aldus.

Trooper Tyler Harrington, a member of the tactical team, fired back at the home, and a three-hour "standoff" ensued, Moss said.

She declined to share any details of how the incident was resolved.

Aldus was taken to a Belfast hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Moss said. He was charged with domestic violence assault.

The infant was unharmed, Moss said.