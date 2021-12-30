Lewiston police investigate Wednesday evening shooting

Investigators found multiple shell casings in the area of Bartlett and Pine Streets in Lewiston after a reported shooting Wednesday night.

LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating a report of shots fired near Bartlett and Pine Streets on Wednesday night.

Lewiston Police Department spokesman Derrick St. Laurent said the incident happened a little after 9 p.m. Police said they believe there was more than one shooter, and they may have been shooting back and forth at each other due to “ongoing beef.”

Officials do not believe anyone was injured in the shooting, and they have not had any reports from local hospitals of injuries that would be related to this case.

Police said they are following up on several leads with interviews and reviewing security videos from nearby landlords.

St. Laurent said police are not providing any physical descriptions or information about any potential vehicles involved at this time.

Authorities said anyone with information on this case should contact the Lewiston Police Department at 207-795-9010.