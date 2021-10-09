x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Rumford man dies during confrontation with officers in Dixfield

Matthew Marston was shot by an officer on Friday night, but the State Medical Examiner determined his death was related to a separate self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Credit: NEWS CENTER Maine

DIXFIELD, Maine — A Rumford man has died following a confrontation with police on Friday night.

According to the spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General, 29-year-old Matthew A. Marston of Rumford died during a confrontation with officers in Dixfield Friday night. 

Marston was shot by an officer from the Mexico Police Department. However, the State Medical Examiner determined that his death was due to a separate, self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

The spokesperson says the incident occurred somewhere on Route 2 in Dixfield. 

The Office of the Attorney General is investigating the shooting by the officer, as is required by law.

RELATED: Man charged with elevated aggravated assault in Buckfield shooting

RELATED: Man injured in officer-involved shooting at Preble Street Soup Kitchen in Portland