Rumford man dies during confrontation with officers in Dixfield

Matthew Marston was shot by an officer on Friday night, but the State Medical Examiner determined his death was related to a separate self-inflicted gunshot wound.

DIXFIELD, Maine — A Rumford man has died following a confrontation with police on Friday night.

According to the spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General, 29-year-old Matthew A. Marston of Rumford died during a confrontation with officers in Dixfield Friday night.

Marston was shot by an officer from the Mexico Police Department. However, the State Medical Examiner determined that his death was due to a separate, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The spokesperson says the incident occurred somewhere on Route 2 in Dixfield.

The Office of the Attorney General is investigating the shooting by the officer, as is required by law.