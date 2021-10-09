Rumford man dies during confrontation with officers in Dixfield

DIXFIELD, Maine — A Rumford man has died following a confrontation with police on Friday night.
According to the spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General, 29-year-old Matthew A. Marston of Rumford died during a confrontation with officers in Dixfield Friday night.
Marston was shot by an officer from the Mexico Police Department. However, the State Medical Examiner determined that his death was due to a separate, self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The spokesperson says the incident occurred somewhere on Route 2 in Dixfield.
The Office of the Attorney General is investigating the shooting by the officer, as is required by law.