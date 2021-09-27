Auburn police officer shoots and kills Bucksport man

Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen said a Bucksport man is dead after he said they received a call about a woman being held against her will

AUBURN, Maine — A Bucksport man is dead after an armed confrontation with Auburn police Monday morning.

Auburn Police Department Chief Jason Moen told reporters 36-yr-old Joseph Arbour was shot and killed by a member of his force after they received a call about a woman being held against her will at the Value Inn on Center St.

Moen said investigating officers forced their way into a room as the people in the room escaped through a window. Officers allegedly tried to confront Arbour in the parking lot, but Arbour ran.

According to Moen, Sgt. Steven Gosselin fired three shots at Arbour. Gosselin said it was "an armed confrontation." According to Moen, officers rendered first aid, but Arbor died of his wounds.

Moen said per policy, Sgt. Gosselin is on administrative leave while the Maine attorney general's office investigates the shooting.

NEWS CENTER Maine's Roslyn Flaherty asked about the condition of the female involved, and Moen responded that the case is currently under investigation.

Arbour had a lengthy criminal history going years back, including armed robbery, theft, and assault charges.

According to public records, he pleaded guilty on a number of charges back in March and was on probation.

It's unclear how much time he last served behind bars.

