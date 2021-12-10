Falmouth police seek bank robbery suspect

Police said Key Bank in Falmouth was robbed Friday afternoon.

FALMOUTH, Maine — Falmouth police are searching for a man they say robbed a bank Friday afternoon.

At 4:15 p.m., police were called to Key Bank at 256 U.S. Route 1 in Falmouth, according to authorities.

Bank employees told police a white man with a thin build wearing a dark jacket and backpack came into the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money. A news release from the Falmouth Police Department stated the man had an aviator-style hat, gloves, large-rim eyeglasses, and a cloth mask.

Police said the suspect was given money but didn't specify how much. No weapon was shown during the robbery, the release stated.

This incident comes after a string of other robberies at businesses in Portland.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call 207-781-2300.