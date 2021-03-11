x
Man detained after Brewer bank robbery

There is no danger to the public at this time, police say.

A man was detained in connection with a Brewer bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon, police say. 

The Brewer Police Department said officers were called to Bangor Savings Bank on Wilson Street at 4:09 p.m.

Not long after arriving, authorities said they started looking for a suspect. 

Police didn't name the detained individual and said they couldn't provide any more information until further investigation. 

There is no danger to the public at this time, authorities said. 

