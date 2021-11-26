Woman robbed at knifepoint in Brewer, police say

A man named Christopher Dorsey, 33, was arrested in connection with the case.

BREWER, Maine — A woman was robbed at knifepoint in Brewer Friday morning, police said. Authorities said a suspect ran away with the stolen property.

The robbery took place in a parking lot at the corner of Wilson Street and South Maine Street, according to a news release from the Brewer Police Department.

Authorities said the victim wasn't injured, and although multiple law enforcement agencies (including a K-9 unit from the Bangor Police Department) helped search for the suspect, he wasn't immediately found, the release states.

Later, information from the case led the Brewer Police Department to an apartment building at 164 Wilson St. There, Christopher Dorsey, 33, was arrested on an unrelated warrant and taken to the Penobscot County Jail. Police identified Dorsey as a transient.

The suspect was charged with robbery, the release states.

Police said the property has been recovered, and the investigation is ongoing.