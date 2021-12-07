Portland police investigate four robberies over 3-day period

Between Dec. 4 and 6, four businesses were robbed in Portland, police say.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating a series of four robberies that took place over three days.

Authorities said the robberies happened between Dec. 4 and 6, and it's possible they're connected.

A news release from the Portland Police Department states the first robbery officers were called to happened Saturday around 9:45 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy at 449 Forest Ave.

The second robbery took place Sunday around 5:50 p.m. at Walgreens at 127 Marginal Way, police said. That same night, police were also called around 8:30 p.m. to Domino's at 788 Forest Ave. for a third robbery.

Authorities said the fourth robbery happened Monday around 9:30 a.m. at TD Bank at 1410 Congress Ave.

No additional information was immediately available.

Police ask anyone with information on the robberies to call them at 207-874-8575.