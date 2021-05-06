Bangor police say woman ran to multiple homes for help after 'brutal' assault; Hartland man facing charges

According to Bangor police, officers found the victim "hunched over and bleeding" and she "had significant bruising and swelling on her face."

BANGOR, Maine — A Maine man is accused of assaulting a woman with whom he was riding in a car, leaving her with "significant bruising and swelling on her face," Bangor police said in a release Thursday.

According to Sgt. Wade Betters, public information officer for the Bangor Police Department, officers responded to 16th Street around 2 a.m. on Monday after a resident reported an unknown woman had come to his door screaming for help.

Betters said the woman walked away from the house before officers arrived, but moments later a second resident called saying an injured woman was at his door.

According to Betters, officers then located the woman and said she was "hunched over and bleeding, and had significant bruising and swelling on her face."

The victim reported that she was "brutally attacked while riding in a vehicle with other people." Betters said at some point during the attack, the driver pulled over near an off-ramp on the side of I-95 and the victim fled over a bank and onto a local street where she began pounding on doors for help.

"This victim suffered quite a brutal assault," Betters told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Betters also said "electronic items of value" were stolen during the attack.

On Wednesday, detectives from Bangor PD placed Ryan Gaudet, 26, of Hartland under arrest. Gaudet is currently being held at the Penobscot County Jail, and he has been charged with the following:

Robbery (class A)

Aggravated assault (class B)

Violation of probation

Betters said Gaudet is currently on probation for felony burglary.

The Bangor Police Department's investigation into this matter is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed or has information is asked to contact Det. Dustin Dow. Dow can be reached by calling 947-7384 ext. 5729, or via email at dustin.dow@bangormaine.gov.