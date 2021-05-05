Levant man arrested after allegedly breaking into Bangor house, assaulting homeowner

Lance Bradford, 34, of Levant, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and assault after the incident in Bangor on Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine — A Levant man was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly breaking into a man's home and assaulting him, Bangor police said.

Around 11:45 a.m., officers responded to 134 West Broadway in Bangor after a neighbor called 911. There, officers found a distraught homeowner who said 34-year-old Lance Bradford had assaulted him. According to police, the victim said he did not know Bradford and asked him repeatedly to get out of his house.

Bradford left the victim’s house just before the officers arrived, but a caller soon reported Bradford was spotted going into a residential building on the corner of Pier Street and West Broadway.

Police said officers found that Bradford had crawled out a second-floor window where he made his way onto the roof. From there, police said, he tried but failed to jump onto the roof of the building next door. Bradford fell between the buildings and onto the ground where officers were waiting. The officers immediately took him into custody at Penobscot County Jail