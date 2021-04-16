Father and son arrested after leading police on chase, allegedly attack them

Joseph and Devin Chambers were taken to the Somerset County Correctional Facility.

PITTSFIELD, Maine — A Maine father-son duo faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase while impaired and then allegedly attacking them while being arrested.

Thursday around 7:15 pm, Pittsfield police responded to a call about a car driving "erratically.” About 10 minutes later, state and county officials found the car in a ditch on I-95. Troopers found that 46-year-old Joseph Chambers of Palmyra was impaired while driving. His son, Devin Chambers, 25, of Augusta, was also in the car.

While investigating, Joseph sped away and led Maine State Police on a high-speed chase. According to police, Joseph tried to drive the wrong way on the highway and crash into the Trooper’s cruiser. At one point, Devin got out of the car and started walking on the highway before trying to break his dad's side window to get back in the car. Joseph tried to back into police cruisers when backup arrived.

Troopers used the P.I.T maneuver to stop Joseph’s car.

While officers tried to arrest Joseph, Devin allegedly attacked a Trooper and a Pittsfield Police Officer. The two received medical attention for minor injuries and were released from the hospital.

Joseph Chambers has been charged Reckless Conduct with a Dangerous Weapon, Operating Under the Influence, Eluding an Officer, and Refusing to Submit to Arrest.