OGUNQUIT, Maine — The Ogunquit Police Department made three arrests on Monday, May 11th, after an investigation into the manufacturing and passing of counterfeit currency in Ogunquit.

Kendra LeBlanc and Nicole Ashline, both of Somersworth, NH, were charged with aggravated forgery. William Sylvia, also of Somersworth, was charged with aggravated forgery and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Scheduled drugs are substances defined by the federal government as drugs with no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.

During the investigation, it was uncovered that the suspects had counterfeit $1, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100 bills, and had passed counterfeit bills at several businesses in the area.

If you believe you may have recently received a counterfeit bill, or have any information, you are asked to contact Officer Labier at ‪207-646-9362‬.

OTHER STORIES NEWS CENTER MAINE VIEWERS ARE READING

RELATED: Fentanyl, guns seized in Buxton drug arrest

RELATED: Motorcycle crash leads to police chase, physical assault of officers and wrecker driver

RELATED: Skowhegan man takes stolen car, his unclothed body to church, arrested on multiple charges

RELATED: Troopers revive Maine woman found overdosing in closet; arrest her for third time in 2 months

RELATED: Maine man caught trying to escape through bathroom window in Kennebunk after alleged assault in Lyman