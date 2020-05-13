BUXTON, Maine — Buxton Police say a man has been arrested for drug trafficking. Police seized 24 grams of fentanyl and three guns during the arrest.

Police say two officers were at 22-year-old Dustin Homewood’s residence in Buxton because he had been the victim of an incident the previous day. Police say one of the officers saw evidence of drugs on Homewood’s hands, so he was detained while the officers investigated.

During a search, police found fentanyl on Homewood. He admitted to also having a loaded Springfield XD .45 caliber pistol.

Police found another firearm, a .22 caliber revolver, in the room, as well as a .22 caliber starter gun commonly used to start races.

More fentanyl and evidence of drug trafficking, such as a scale, was found in the room. Police said the drugs have a combined street value of approximately $5,000.

Dustin Homewood, 22, of Buxton.

Buxton Police Department

Police seized the drugs and guns, and arrested Homewood for aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs, falsifying physical evidence, and two counts of violation of conditions of release.

Bail was set on Homewood at $25,000 cash with conditions; he is currently at the York County Jail awaiting his initial court appearance.

Police ask if anyone has information about this investigation or the illegal sale of drugs in Buxton to call 207-929-5151 or Maine Drug Enforcement by texting MDEA to TIP411 (847411) or call the MDEA tip-line at 800-452-6457.

