KENNEBUNK, Maine — A Lyman man is in custody after police said he fled the scene of an assault and was found at a home in Kennebunk.

In addition to a warrant for violating conditions of release, Joshua Ellis, 21, is now charged with:

class B aggravated assault

class B burglary

class C violating conditions of release

class D refusing to submit to arrest or detention

According to Maine State Police, troopers received a 911 hang up call from a residence in Lyman around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday. Upon call back information was relayed that an assault may have taken place at the residence.

When Troopers arrived on scene, they located a male victim that had multiple gashes on his head. Investigation revealed that Ellis had forced entry into the residence, committed the assault and fled the scene in a vehicle prior to troopers' arrival. Ellis was currently out of jail on two sets of bail conditions from an incident on March 25, where he assaulted the same victim and also attempted to burn that family members' home down. In addition to these bail conditions, Ellis held an active warrant for his arrest for violating his bail conditions.

Ellis was ultimately located by Maine State Police and the Kennebunk Police Department at a residence in Kennebunk. While there, police said Ellis barricaded himself in a bathroom with a knife and refused to exit the home. Troopers and officers continued to try to establish a dialogue with Ellis to get him to exit peacefully. While these efforts were underway, police said Ellis jumped out of a bathroom window and was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Ellis was transported to Southern Maine Healthcare in Biddeford to be evaluated and then to the York County Jail.

RELATED: Assault by car linked to outrage over jail release

RELATED: Woman found unresponsive along Maine road; man claiming to be Army officer gets in scuffle with police at the scene

RELATED: Buxton homeowner holds intruder at gunpoint until police arrive

RELATED: Camden man arrested for domestic violence following police standoff in Hanover Tuesday