A Lebanon woman is facing a number of charges after Maine State Police troopers found her overdosing in a closet and revived her with NARCAN.

On Monday, troopers conducted a warrant check on 21-year-old Tianna Fermino, as she had an outstanding warrant from New Hampshire with New England extradition for violating her probation in reference to a drug offense.

Troopers found Fermino hiding in a closet and said she refused to exit when ordered to do so. Troopers said she was not cooperative, and she was subsequently removed and placed in custody. While in custody she continued to be uncooperative and it was learned that she had snorted meth and heroin while hiding in the closet. Shortly after, she began overdosing and lost consciousness.

After troopers administered NARCAN, Fermino began breathing again and regained consciousness. She was transported by Lebanon Rescue to Southern Maine Health Care in Sanford where, after being treated, she was deemed fit for incarceration and transported to the York County Jail where she was charged with being a fugitive from justice, class D refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and class E violating conditions of release.



Fermino is currently out on two sets of bail conditions stemming from the following offenses:

Class C unlawful possession of cocaine

Class C unlawful possession of meth

Class C unlawful possession of fentanyl

Class B unlawful trafficking in schedule W drug

Class C violating conditions of release

On March 8, Fermino was arrested by State Police for class C unlawful possession of drugs and class E violating conditions of release.

On April 7, Fermino was arrested by the State Police for class B unlawful trafficking in schedule W drug and violating conditions of release.

