Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign falls short in Greater Portland

The goal was to raise $140,000, according to Area Coordinator Capt. Michael Harper. He said the campaign only raised around $117,000, about $23,000 short of the goal.

"It's been a long time since we've had this much of a shortfall. The option to serve fewer people or to serve them with less resources isn't an option," said Harper.

He said the reason is that they couldn't get enough bell ringers because of workforce shortages.

The funds raised help people in the Greater Portland area with necessities like food, furniture, heating assistance, and rental assistance for the entire year.

Harper said they will have to develop other ways to raise funds. He encouraged people to donate to the Salvation Army throughout the year.

