Maine Salvation Army bell ringer dons penguin costume to raise donations

A volunteer dressed in a penguin costume is working to help raise more money for the charity.

WINDHAM, Maine — With the resurgence of the pandemic, the Salvation Army said it's seeing a significant decrease in funds raised and a lack of workers ringing bells by the iconic red kettles.

But a volunteer dressed in a penguin costume is working to help raise more money for the organization. Mark Shapp has been a Salvation Army bell ringer for 17 years.

On Wednesday evening, he was at the Windham Walmart, ringing that bell, rocking his penguin costume.

Shapp said the money he raises helps people in the greater Portland area, and 83 cents out of every dollar stays local and goes toward the Salvation Army cause.

As for the penguin costume, that's Shapp's tradition.

"I used to do a polar dip down the road here at Sebago Lake. And I jump in the lake every year. I thought I’d try it for the Salvation Army, and it’s a good fundraising tool," Shapp said. "You know, it brings attention to the cause. People see me, and they want to come over and take a photo, or give the penguin a hug or whatever it may be.”

This year, Shapp said he's hoping to reach a goal of $20,000 by Christmas Eve, something he's never done before.

"I'm pretty confident," he said. "We'll see what happens. But it's with the support of all the great people that come out here and put money in the kettle. That's what it's all about. One dollar at a time, five cents at a time, it all adds up."

As of Wednesday evening, Shapp said he'd raised $17,500.

The penguin (no, not the one from Batman) will return to the Windham Walmart on Thursday, as well as Friday morning, he said.

Anyone interested in donating to the Salvation Army can do so by simply texting the word "Portland" to 91999.