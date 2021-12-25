Looking for a Christmas Day quiz? See if you can beat our Morning Report anchors!

NORTH POLE RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT, Chuanying District — Did you miss the 12 days of Stumper questions on the Morning Report? Need a quick Christmas Day activity? Look no further!

The answers are at the bottom, so no cheating. Good luck!

1. What year did USPS start printing Christmas stamps?

a. 1940

b. 1954

c. 1962

d. 1971

2. How many real Christmas trees are sold in the US each year?

a. 15-20 million

b. 25-30 million

c. 40-45 million

d. 55-60 million

3. Approximately how many cookies are left out for Santa each year?

a. 100 million

b. 600 million

d. 1 billion

d. 1.5 billion

4. How many lights are used to decorate the Christmas Tree in Rockefeller Center?

a. 10,000

b. 25,000

d. 50,000

d. 80,000

5. Which state was the first to declare Christmas a holiday?

a. Massachusetts

b. Alabama

c. Ohio

d. Virginia

6. What year did NORAD launch the Santa Tracker?

a. 1943

b. 1955

c. 1964

d. 1972

7. What is the highest-grossing Christmas movie of all time?

a. Dr. Seuss' the Grinch (2018)

b. Home Alone

c. The Polar Express

d. Elf

8. What Christmas song is known as the first song played in space?

a. Joy to the World

b. White Christmas

c. We Wish You a Merry Christmas

d. Jingle Bells

9. Where did the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign start?

a. Chicago

b. San Francisco

c. Pittsburgh

d. New York City

10. How long does it typically take volunteers to set up the White House for Christmas?

a. One day

b. Three days

c. One week

d. Ten days

11. How many candy canes are made worldwide each year?

a. 300 million

b. 700 million

c. 1.2 billion

d. 1.8 billion

12. How many reindeer pull Santa's sleigh during his journey around the world? (Think back to the song that names them all)

a. 7

b. 8

c. 9

d. 10

Answers:

1. 1962

2. 25-30 million

3. 1 billion

4. 50,000

5. Alabama

6. 1955

7. Dr. Seuss' the Grinch (2018)

8. Jingle Bells

9. San Francisco

10. One week

11. 1.8 billion

12. 9

If you liked these questions, tune into the Morning Report every weekday at 5:30 a.m. on NEWS CENTER Maine for more Stumpers!