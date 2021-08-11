Donate to NEWS CENTER Maine's 2021 Coats and Toys for Kids Wish List

You can help keep a fellow Mainer stay warm and happy this year by making a purchase from NEWS CENTER Maine's 2021 Coats and Toys for Kids Wish List.

MAINE, USA — It’s NEWS CENTER Maine’s 39th annual Coats and Toys for Kids campaign.

This year, due to the pandemic, we will continue with the NEWS CENTER Maine Wish List.

In 1983, the Salvation Army created the campaign to collect coats for Maine families who couldn't afford a warm winter coat. NEWS CENTER Maine and the Salvation Army joined together in 1990, establishing a partnership for the Coats for Kids campaign.

In 2004, NEWS CENTER Maine added toys to the campaign, making it Coats and Toys for Kids.

An estimated 838,000 coats and 79,310 toys have been collected over the years.

The pandemic may have us slowing down and changing our schedules, but in Maine the cold weather and holidays will still come. We hope you can purchase a new coat and toy to help your fellow Mainers stay warm and happy this winter season.

This year's campaign:

This year, no grocery stores will be collecting new and/or used coats or new toys. To continue to keep everyone safe during the pandemic, we are asking viewers to purchase from our NEWS CENTER Maine Wish List.

How to purchase a new coat and/or toys this year:

Text KIDS to 207-828-6622 and a link to our NEWS CENTER Maine Wish List will be sent to your phone. You can then purchase a new coat and/or toy and it will be shipped to The Salvation Army. From there, the new coats and toys will be distributed statewide.

Those that would like to donate to NEWS CENTER Maine’s Coats and Toys for Kids campaign but may not be able to text can click the link here and be directed to the wish list.

You can also mail a check to The Salvation Army at:

The Salvation Army

P.O. Box 3647

Portland, ME 04104

Please remember to put in the Memo: Coats and Toys for Kids

Dates, times, and locations:

Coats will be accepted Tuesday, Nov. 9 through Saturday, Dec 18.

Toys will be accepted from Tuesday, Nov. 9 through Friday, Dec. 10, leaving time to distribute the items to those in need for the holiday season.

Even though NEWS CENTER Maine will not be holding our annual Coats and Toys for Kids Day at local Hannaford, Shaw’s and Pratt Abbott locations this year, we will have several reminders for our viewers during our newscast and social media sites. Watch and look for the fun reminders.

While this campaign isn’t how it normally looks, we are grateful for all the viewers who have donated and will donate to Coats and Toys for Kids.