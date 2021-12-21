Maine volunteer firefighter in need of bone marrow transplant

Adam Zibura, 32, was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer in September.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The community is rallying around emergency dispatcher and Windsor volunteer firefighter Adam Zibura, who requires a bone marrow transplant.

"I'm not going to be cured of cancer without it," Zibura said.

The 32-year-old said he was diagnosed in September with acute myeloid leukemia, a type of bone marrow and blood cancer. His diagnosis came right after his wedding.

Zibura said he wasn't completely surprised because he has a rare genetic disorder, which makes him more likely to get cancer.

"My first thought was we're going to fight it. I'm ready to fight it," Zibura said.

After two rounds of chemotherapy, he needs someone to donate bone marrow and be a 100% match.

The public safety community and his family will hold a benefit dinner on Dec. 28 at the Red Barn in Augusta.

People between the ages of 18 and 40 will be able to swab their cheeks to see if they are a match.

"You can save a life, whether it's mine or anyone else," Zibura said.

If people are interested but can't make the benefit, they can see if they're a match for Zibura or anyone else by visiting Be The Match.