Mom finishes late son's cross-country cycling journey

Three years after her son was struck by a car and killed while pedaling cross-country to raise money for charity, Cindy Dobson has finished his journey.

Thirty-two-year-old James Dobson started his trip in October 2018 on a recumbent tricycle in Dover, New Hampshire, to raise money to help children with cancer.

He planned to take his “Positive Vibes Tour” to San Diego. That November, he had traveled nearly 1,500 miles, to Mississippi, when he was struck by a car on a highway and died.

Cindy Dobson told Foster's Daily Democrat she made it to San Diego on Dec. 1, cycling part of the way and dealing with problems such as an overturned tricycle and health issues.