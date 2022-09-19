Hannaford to replace Shaw's in Scarborough

The new store is expected to begin construction in early 2023 and be fully open to the public by summer 2023. It will be Hannaford's second store in Scarborough.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford announced Monday it will be opening a new store at the Shaw's location in Scarborough that is set to close soon.

Shaw's announced in early September its plans to close its Scarborough location at 417 Payne Road. A Shaw's spokesperson said the store's operations would cease around Oct. 8, and its pharmacy would close by Sept. 21.

Shaw's also announced the closure of its Westbrook store back in January of this year.

Despite the decision to open the Payne Road store, Hannaford said its other Scarborough store, located at the Oakhill Plaza Shopping Center at 31 Hannaford Drive, would continue operations.

According to Monday's release, the new Hannaford store will aid in "deepening its ties with the community and offering customers a convenient new location."

The new location is expected to begin construction in early 2023 and be fully open to the public by summer 2023. Hannaford said the new 58,000-square-foot store plans to employ around 150 part- and full-time employees.

"Growing our business in our own backyard is a huge point of pride. We look forward to making it even easier for Scarborough-area customers to do their grocery shopping for the week or pick up that one item they need,” Todd Bullen, vice president of operations for Hannaford Supermarkets, said in the release. “We are proud to invest further in our state, bring new jobs to the area and strengthen our relationship with the community."

Hannaford's new Scarborough location will be the company's 186th store.

“The new store will be an active member of the Scarborough community, contributing to local nonprofit organizations, civic groups, and hunger-relief efforts,” Bullen said in the release.