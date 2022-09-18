'Whiskey', the final dog still missing after Ogunquit crash found Saturday

Whiskey was found weak and shaking, but appears to be uninjured, Maine Department of Public Safety Information Officer Shannon Moss said in an email Sunday said.

OGUNQUIT, Maine — The last beagle hunting dog who went missing after a car crash in Ouqinquit Wednesday was found over the weekend. Following the accident, The Ogunquit Police Department announced on Facebook Wednesday that hunting beagles went missing following a crash on Interstate 95.

'Whiskey' was the last dog to be found. He was taken to the Ogunquit Police and Animal Control to be cared for until he reunited with his owner. Two motorists called officials saying they had spotted the missing beagle around mile marker 11 north on I-95 in the town of York, Maine Department of Public Safety Information Officer Shannon Moss said in an email Sunday.

Maine State Trooper Matthew Williams searched the wooded area using his cruiser’s lights and a flashlight and eventually saw Whiskey’s eyes shining through the woods. Moss said Whiskey was found weak and shaking but looked to be uninjured.

The beagle was given food and water at the scene and taken to the Ogunquit Police and Animal Control to be checked out.



Per a release, Whiskey had been missing since Wednesday morning after his owner, William Funkhouser, 38, of Baker, West Virginia, allegedly fell asleep at the wheel, swerved, and hit a tractor-trailer while driving north around mile marker 14 on Interstate 95 in Ogunquit.

At the time of the crash, Funkhouser was traveling with 10 beagles in a steel cage in the back of his truck, nine went missing, and one was found dead at the crash scene.