Shaw’s announces closure of its supermarket in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Shaw's is set to close its Scarborough location in October. The grocery store located at 417 Payne Road will begin by terminating its pharmacy operations by September 21, then focus on shutting down the rest of the store on or around October 8, 2022, according to Shaw’s spokesperson Teresa Edington.

“Like all retailers, we’re constantly evaluating the performance of our stores. Closing a location is always a tough decision, but we’re focused on continuing to provide the products and services our customers value most in Maine and beyond," Edington said in an email.

The Scarborough store is the second Shaw’s grocery store to close in Maine this year. In January, Shaw's announced the closing of its Westbrook location.