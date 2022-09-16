Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn

It was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the Burger King drive-thru at 333 Center St.

AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.

According to the release, 18-year-old Asad Mohamed of Lewiston was traveling southbound when he hit a car operated by Matthew Barrington, 32, of Brunswick, that was pulling out of the Verizon parking lot.

Upon hitting Barrington's vehicle, Mohamed's vehicle became airborne and then hit a vehicle driven by Gary Girard, 61, of Poland that was waiting in the Burger King drive-thru, the release reports. In addition to hitting Girard's vehicle in the drive-thru, Mohamed hit another vehicle in the drive-thru operated by Nathaniel Simmers, 37, of Auburn.

The release said several of the people were transported to nearby hospitals to be treated for injuries not deemed life-threatening.

Police are working to reconstruct the crash, but speed has been determined to be a contributing factor, the release states.