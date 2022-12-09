It's corn maze season. Find a maze near you.

MAINE, USA — Just as many TikTok users love the audio that sings, "It's corn!" lately, many Mainers love local corn mazes around the state just as much.
The song was created as a remix of an original TikTok posted by the user recesstherapy showing an interview of a little boy explaining why he loves corn so much. TikToker schmoyoho created the remix.
You may find yourself singing the "It's corn!" song while taking on the challenge of the following corn mazes across Maine this fall.
The original TikTok audio:
The remixed TikTok audio:
Maine corn mazes
- Pumpkin Valley Farm in Dayton: This five-acre corn maze will open Sept. 24 through Oct. 30 for the farm's Fall Festival.
- Thunder Road Farm in Corinna: Visitors can begin enjoying this corn maze on Sept. 17.
- McDougal Orchards in Springvale: Perfect for kids, this one-acre corn maze is already open to the public to explore.
- Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant: This corn maze has a "Winnie-the-Pooh" theme this season, and is already open to enjoy.
- Wallingford's Orchard in Auburn: This maze is already open for the public to enjoy, and sits right across the street from Wallingford's Orchard.
- Hooper's Orchard in Monroe: This corn maze is already open to the public, and its theme this year is "Minions."
- County Fair Farm in Jefferson: This corn maze is themed "Round in Circles" this year, and is already open to the public.
- Lemieux's Orchards in Vassalboro: This corn maze opened Aug. 26 for families to enjoy.
- Ricker Hill Orchards in Turner: This corn maze is already open for families to explore.
- Goughan's Berry Farm in Caribou: This northern Maine corn maze is already open to the public, and can be bundled with mini golf.