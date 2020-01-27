ORONO, Maine — Martina McBride is coming to Orono on Saturday, March 14.

Waterfront Concerts and the Collins Center for the Arts announced the show Monday morning.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10 a.m.

McBride has sold more than 18 million albums to date and has won multiple Female Vocalist of the Year awards from the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music Awards.

McBride has also released multiple cookbooks and debuted a show on the Food Network last year called "Martina's Table."

