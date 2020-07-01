BANGOR, Maine — Waterfront Concerts announced Tuesday that Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and legendary singer/songwriter Rod Stewart is coming to Bangor for a concert with special guest Cheap Trick on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Tickets for the upcoming tour are set to go on sale for the public on Friday, Jan. 10.
Stewart’s recent album, “You’re In My Heart: Rod Stewart With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra” topped the charts in the US, UK, Ireland, and Scotland.
A full list of tour dates and locations:
- July 21, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Blossom Music Center
- July 24 Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage
- July 25 Clarkston, Mich., DTE Energy Music Theatre
- July 29 Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- July 31 Hershey, P.a., Hershey Park Stadium
- Aug. 1 Uncasville, Conn., Mohegan Sun Arena
- Aug. 05 Bangor, Maine, Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
- Aug. 8 Atlantic City, N.J., Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- Aug. 9 Mansfield, Mass., Xfinity Center+
- Aug. 11 Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts Center
- Aug. 14 Wantagh, N.Y., Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Aug. 15 Columbia, M.D., Merriweather Post Pavilion
- Aug. 19 Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
- Aug. 21 Raleigh, N.C., Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek+
- Aug. 22 Alpharetta, Ga., Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Aug. 26 Tampa, Fla., Amalie Arena
- Aug. 29 Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena
- Aug. 30 Woodlands, Texas, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Sept. 2 Maryland Heights, Mo., Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Sept. 4 Cincinnati, Ohio, Riverbend Music Center
- Sept. 5 Tinley Park, Ill., Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
