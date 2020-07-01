BANGOR, Maine — Waterfront Concerts announced Tuesday that Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and legendary singer/songwriter Rod Stewart is coming to Bangor for a concert with special guest Cheap Trick on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Tickets for the upcoming tour are set to go on sale for the public on Friday, Jan. 10.

Stewart’s recent album, “You’re In My Heart: Rod Stewart With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra” topped the charts in the US, UK, Ireland, and Scotland.

A full list of tour dates and locations:

July 21, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Blossom Music Center

July 24 Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

July 25 Clarkston, Mich., DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 29 Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 31 Hershey, P.a., Hershey Park Stadium

Aug. 1 Uncasville, Conn., Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 05 Bangor, Maine, Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Aug. 8 Atlantic City, N.J., Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Aug. 9 Mansfield, Mass., Xfinity Center+

Aug. 11 Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 14 Wantagh, N.Y., Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 15 Columbia, M.D., Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 19 Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 21 Raleigh, N.C., Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek+

Aug. 22 Alpharetta, Ga., Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 Tampa, Fla., Amalie Arena

Aug. 29 Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena

Aug. 30 Woodlands, Texas, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 2 Maryland Heights, Mo., Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 Cincinnati, Ohio, Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 5 Tinley Park, Ill., Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

RELATED: Rod Stewart, son, accused of battery in New Year's Eve fight

RELATED: Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell coming to Bangor in August