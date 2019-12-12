BANGOR, Maine — Thomas Rhett announced his 2020 "The Center Point Road" tour and it includes stops in Bangor, ME and Gilford, NH.

The reigning ACM Awards Male Artist of the Year will be at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion on August 21, 2020, with special guests Cole Swindell and Hardy.

He will be at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford on both May 29 and May 30.

Fans can begin purchasing tickets for the tour on Jan. 24, 2020.

A full list of tour dates can be found here.

