BANGOR, Maine — Waterfront Concerts announced Tuesday that Nickelback is coming to Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in July.

The show is scheduled for Saturday, July 25. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, Jan. 23, starting at 10 a.m. According to Waterfront Concerts, lawn tickets will be sold for $25 for a limited time.

Nickelback is celebrating the 15th anniversary of their album "All The Right Reasons" with a tour of the same name.

The band will be joined by Stone Temple Pilots and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown.

