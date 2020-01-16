BANGOR, Maine — Darling's Waterfront Pavilion announced Thursday that Luke Bryan will be playing at the venue in August, with special guests Morgan Wallen and Runaway June.

The concert is scheduled for Friday, August 14. According to Waterfront Concerts, tickets will be on sale soon.

The show is part of Bryan's "Proud To Be Right Here" tour, which kicks off on May 28 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The tour will reportedly feature over 40 shows before it wraps up in the fall.

“‘Proud to be right here’ is a phrase from my new album’s title track, BORN HERE, LIVE HERE, DIE HERE (written by Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson, Jake Mitchell),” Bryan said. “From the moment I first heard it, I loved that this song related so closely to how I grew up and how I still have so many ties to my hometown. It’s a connection I feel is so important in country music. I am truly so thankful to have the opportunity to make music for my fans and to look out into the crowds each night from stage and be proud of what we’ve created. And I’m excited to get on the road with these guest artists too. I’ve been watching what Morgan is building with his fans and it has been so fun to watch! I know with him, Caylee and Runaway June on this tour it’s going to be such a high energy night for everyone.”

