Two dead in head-on collision with bus in Thomaston

THOMASTON, Maine — A car crashed head-on into a Concord Trailways Bus headed south on Route 1 in Thomaston Monday morning, killing two people and causing a multi-vehicle crash, according to VillageSoup.

VillageSoup reported that at least four vehicles were involved, and that heavy damage was done to the small car that struck the bus. A commercial truck was in the road and a small car was off the road on the northbound side of Route 1, according to VillageSoup.

NEWS CENTER Maine confirmed with the Knox County Sheriff's Office that Route 1 (Main Street) is shut down near the intersection with Oyster River Road. VillageSoup reported southbound traffic was being rerouted to Oyster River Road.

VillageSoup reported that LifeFlight arrived at the scene about a half hour after the crash. According to VillageSoup, emergency responders were busy at the scene Monday morning in the crash, which was reported around 9:15 a.m.