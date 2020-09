State police are investigating a crash in Chester

CHESTER, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a crash on Access Road in Chester.

The Lincoln Fire Department confirmed that one person died and two were injured. One was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

UPDATE: Lincoln Fire Department has cleared the scene, however Maine State Police remains on scene conducting an... Posted by Lincoln Fire Department on Thursday, September 24, 2020

Access Road near exit 227 is closed and police are asking people to avoid the area.