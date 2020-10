Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors.

HOLLIS, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a single-person fatal crash that happened Saturday on Plains Road in Hollis.

Around 10:30 p.m., Garrett Johnson, 29, of Parsonsfield, was traveling west on Plains Road when the 2011 GMC Sierra he was driving went off the road and struck a tree.

Garrett was pronounced dead at the scene by Hollis Rescue. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors.