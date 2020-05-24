HUDSON, Maine — On Saturday, May 23 at 1:00 p.m., the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on Darling Road in Hudson.

Officers say the victim was a teenager and there were no other passengers.

According to police the vehicle left the road and hit several trees before rolling back onto the roadway.

The teenage driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted by deputies and the Hudson Fire Department; however, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Office deputies, crash reconstruction and mappers are investigating the crash. Officials say speed does appear to be a primary factor.

RELATED: Paraplegic man uninjured after van rolls into a Casco lake

---

What other NEWS CENTER Maine viewers are reading

RELATED: Police looking for help finding a hit-and-run driver who injured teen in Durham

RELATED: Bicyclist dies on scene after being struck by vehicle in Rumford; Mexico man now facing charges

RELATED: Portland man charged with robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon in Buxton

RELATED: Three men arrested after breaking into a camp on the Seboeis River

RELATED: Paraplegic man uninjured after van rolls into a Casco lake