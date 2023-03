The road reopened for through traffic late Tuesday night, according to an update from Maine State Police.

ETNA, Maine — Both northbound lanes have reopened after a road closure on Interstate 95 in Etna.

On Tuesday evening, the northbound lanes of I-95 were blocked by a jack-knifed tractor-trailer truck at mile marker 170, according to the Maine State Police.

In a later update, the tractor-trailer has since been cleared and both lanes reopened.

Traffic Update 🚨 The tractor trailer has been cleared from the scene and the road is back open. https://t.co/sJ00sp0ZqT pic.twitter.com/ufVtPebKrM — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) March 15, 2023

