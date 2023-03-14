x
New Hampshire

Child struck by falling tree in New Hampshire

The child was reportedly playing outside near a parent who was clearing snow, a release said.
Credit: Derry, NH Fire Department

DERRY, N.H. — Emergency responders worked to rescue a child that had been struck by and trapped underneath a falling tree on Tuesday in New Hampshire. 

According to a release from the Derry Fire Department, a caller reported a child had been struck by and trapped underneath a tree while playing outside near a parent who was clearing snow.

Multiple units from Derry fire and police departments responded to the call and requested additional assistance. 

For a total of 19 minutes, 16 firefighters and three police officers worked to extricate the child from underneath the tree. 

Once the child was free, they were brought to a nearby hospital by ambulance. 

"The child was found to be in good spirits and received minor injuries," the release said. 

No others were reportedly injured during the incident. 

Avalanche on Mount Washington catches snowboarder in its path

