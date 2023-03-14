Child struck by falling tree in New Hampshire

The child was reportedly playing outside near a parent who was clearing snow, a release said.

DERRY, N.H. — Emergency responders worked to rescue a child that had been struck by and trapped underneath a falling tree on Tuesday in New Hampshire.

According to a release from the Derry Fire Department, a caller reported a child had been struck by and trapped underneath a tree while playing outside near a parent who was clearing snow.

Multiple units from Derry fire and police departments responded to the call and requested additional assistance.

For a total of 19 minutes, 16 firefighters and three police officers worked to extricate the child from underneath the tree.

Once the child was free, they were brought to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

"The child was found to be in good spirits and received minor injuries," the release said.

No others were reportedly injured during the incident.