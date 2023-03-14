Vehicles stuck on Piscataqua River Bridge during icy conditions

One of three closed northbound lanes has reopened for through traffic, according to an update from a Maine Department of Safety spokesperson.

KITTERY, Maine — Multiple vehicles are reportedly stuck on the Piscataqua River Bridge on I-95 during icy conditions and heavy, wet snow brought on by Tuesday's storm.

One of three closed northbound lanes has reopened for through traffic., according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Two lanes remain blocked.

Due to icy conditions, three tractor-trailer trucks are stuck on the "high-level" of the bridge, Moss said. Maine State Troopers are reportedly waiting for a tow truck company to arrive and move the vehicles.

Several cars are also stuck on the bridge, according to Maine Turnpike Authority spokesperson Erin Courtney.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation has not been able to get their trucks to the scene, Courtney said.

No injuries have been reported. There is currently no timeframe for when the remaining northbound lanes will reopen.

#BREAKING: All northbound lanes of I-95 on the Piscataqua River Bridge between Maine and New Hampshire are shut down, according to @MaineTurnpike. Two tractor trailer trucks are stuck on the bridge due to icy conditions. Avoid the area! @NEWSCENTERmaine #mewx pic.twitter.com/PUM7kenQKt — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) March 14, 2023