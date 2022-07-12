x
Propane truck crash closes southbound Maine Turnpike exit in Scarborough

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to Maine State Police.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Maine Turnpike southbound Exit 42 closed Wednesday due to a propane truck crash.

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to a tweet from Maine State Police.

The truck's propane tank is not leaking, officials said.

Police said at 9:25 a.m. that the exit was expected to be closed for two hours. An update issued by the Scarborough Fire Department at 10:51 a.m., however, said the exit would be closed for the rest of the day in order to clear the scene. 

Fire officials said to expect increased detoured traffic on Payne Road.

