7th annual Scarborough Community Thanksgiving Dinner sees big turnout

After two years of curbside meals, this was the first year being held back in person since 2019.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Scarborough Community Thanksgiving hosted 400 people this year.

"We fill tables up, and no one sits alone," Kelly Murphy, chair of the event board, said.

Murphy has been putting on the event every thanksgiving since 2016. She prepares for months prior to the holiday.

"We actually had to cut off volunteers this year because we had so many people excited that we were back in person this year," she said.

"I actually tried to volunteer in previous years and left it to the last minute and they had enough," Jenny Friedman, a first-year volunteer, said.

Kelly's son Cormac has been volunteering since he was 10 years old.

"I've grown up with this event. I think the first year we had as many volunteers as diners," Cormac said.

Volunteers continue to come back year after year.

"Being alone on a day like today may not feel great, so having the opportunity to come here and be a part of the Scarborough community and family, I think is wonderful," volunteer Bob Leger explained.

"The people that help here and do this all are wonderful. The food is wonderful. It's a town great thing to do for Thanksgiving," Rick Higgins, an attendee, said.

"I think to take a pause and relax and be around people we love," attendee Bronwyn Barnett said.

"It is a time of thanks," Higgins added.

This Thanksgiving dinner is offered free of charge and fully funded by donations from the community.