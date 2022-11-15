No, there is no active shooter at Maine schools

A spokesperson with the Maine Department of Public Safety has called the threats a hoax. The FBI is involved in the investigation about the threats.

SANFORD, Maine — The Maine Department of Public Safety said Tuesday it is aware of multiple active shooter threats against schools throughout the state.

At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release.

Maine State Police have been assisting local law enforcement agencies with these initial investigations, according to Moss.

The Maine Information Analysis Center (MIAC) was heavily involved in coordinating these investigations, Moss said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation released the following statement on Tuesday morning:

"The FBI is aware of the numerous active shooter threats that have been made at schools throughout Maine. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately."

The director of the York County Emergency Management Agency told NEWS CENTER Maine there is no active shooter at Sanford High School.

Our team is on the ground in York County. At this time, there are no confirmed reports of an active shooter at Sanford High School. @MEStatePolice and local law enforcement agencies say other schools have received similar threats. These reports are considered to be a hoax. — York County EMA (@YorkCountyEMA) November 15, 2022

The Sanford School Department sent the following text to parents and guardians at 9:18 a.m. Tuesday:

"This is a message from the Sanford School Department. Dispatch received a phone call of an active shooter situation at Sanford High School and Sanford Regional Technical Center at approximately 8:30. Emergency procedures have been followed and emergency personnel are on site. We believe the information is not credible. As a safety precaution, students are being evacuated to buses in order to clear the building and are being taken to Memorial Gym."

Portland police said in a Tweet that officers responded to a report of an active shooter at Portland High School. Staff at the school reported there was no shooting, according to police.

Police are on scene at Portland High School after a 911 call for the report of an active shooter. PHS staff is reporting there is no shooting. School is in lockdown while Police clear the building. — Portland (ME) Police (@PolicePortland) November 15, 2022

Scarborough Superintendent Geoff Bruno sent the following message to the school community Tuesday morning:

"There have been reports of active shooter threats at multiple Maine schools this morning. No threats were made or reported in Scarborough. Law enforcement officials across the state, including in Southern Maine, has been responding to these threats, that have now been deemed to have been false (a hoax) by Maine State Police. Scarborough Police Chief Holmquist and school district leadership have been communicating directly this morning, and are sending additional public safety support to all school buildings as an additional precaution. Again, no threats have been made to any Scarborough school building or town facility. We are monitoring the situation closely and taking every precaution to keep our community safe. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Gardiner Superintendent Pat Hopkins said in a Facebook post that Gardiner Area High School also received a threat. He said the lockdown at the school has been lifted.