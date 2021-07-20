Police, fire departments respond to ‘serious’ multi-vehicle crash in Clifton

The crash had closed Route 9 to alternating, one-lane traffic Tuesday afternoon, but has reopened. Traffic remains congested in the area.

CLIFTON, Maine — The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “serious” crash on Route 9 in Clifton Tuesday afternoon.

Penobscot County dispatch confirmed there was a crash there Tuesday afternoon, and in a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said Route 9 beyond the Route 46 intersection is blocked due to the crash.

The Eddington Fire Department said in a post that as of 1 p.m., Route 9, also known as Airline Road, was closed to one lane, alternating traffic. By around 2 p.m., the fire department told NEWS CENTER Maine the road was reopened but the area remained congested due to backed-up traffic.