3-vehicle crash in Oxford County leaves 2 people with serious injuries

Two pickup trucks collided head-on, according to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.

PERU, Maine — Two people suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash in the town of Peru on Monday.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Route 108, according to a release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.

The crash involved a Toyota pickup truck, a Ford F-150 pickup truck, and a Volkswagen Jetta. The two pickup trucks collided head-on, officials said.

The driver of the Toyota, Kenneth Roy, 57, of Greene was injured and showing stable vital signs as of Tuesday afternoon, the release stated.

Robert Winson, 54, of South Portland was a passenger in the Toyota and was in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

Both Roy and Winson were taken to Central Maine Medical Center

Linda Putnam, 64, of Peru was driving the Ford, and Shauna McElrath, 44, of West Poland was driving the Volkswagen. Both were uninjured, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation, and the sheriff's office said a Maine State Police accident reconstructionist is assisting.

Route 108 was closed for several hours on Monday but has since reopened.