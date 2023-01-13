x
One injured in two-vehicle Turnpike crash in Scarborough

Multiple callers reported a car driving erratically, eventually crashing into a Guinness delivery truck while driving north, police said.
Credit: Maine Dept. of Public Safety

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Police are investigating after one person suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle Turnpike crash in Scarborough Friday afternoon. 

Around 2:08 p.m., multiple reports of a black Chevy Suburban driving erratically while traveling north were received by the Augusta Regional Communication Center, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety

The vehicle was reportedly observed by multiple callers crashing into guard rails, eventually crashing into the back of a Nappi Distributors Guinness Delivery Truck in Scarborough. 

Police said the Suburban was totaled, and the delivery truck sustained minor damage. 

The 34-year-old driver of the Suburban was brought to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries, and the delivery truck driver was uninjured, according to the release. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

