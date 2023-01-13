Man charged after car crashes into tree in Sebago

Two people were seriously injured in the crash, deputies say.

SEBAGO, Maine — One man was charged after a car went off the roadway and struck a large tree in Sebago, seriously injuring two people.

Deputies, along with Sebago fire, responded to the crash at the intersection of Bridgton Road and Sebago Road on Friday at approximately 9:03 a.m., according to a news release issued by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Two of four vehicle occupants were seriously injured after a 2009 Dodge Caliber veered off the road and struck a large tree, the release stated.

After a preliminary investigation, deputies determined that 35-year-old Jake Henderson of Sanford was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash and was wearing a seatbelt. Henderson reportedly had a suspended Maine driver's license from a previous incident.

Henderson was charged with violation of conditions of release and operating after license suspension.

Passengers Mark Wildes of Sanford and William Plante of Springvale suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital. Neither were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.