x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man charged after car crashes into tree in Sebago

Two people were seriously injured in the crash, deputies say.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

SEBAGO, Maine — One man was charged after a car went off the roadway and struck a large tree in Sebago, seriously injuring two people. 

Deputies, along with Sebago fire, responded to the crash at the intersection of Bridgton Road and Sebago Road on Friday at approximately 9:03 a.m., according to a news release issued by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

Two of four vehicle occupants were seriously injured after a 2009 Dodge Caliber veered off the road and struck a large tree, the release stated. 

After a preliminary investigation, deputies determined that 35-year-old Jake Henderson of Sanford was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash and was wearing a seatbelt. Henderson reportedly had a suspended Maine driver's license from a previous incident. 

Henderson was charged with violation of conditions of release and operating after license suspension. 

Passengers Mark Wildes of Sanford and William Plante of Springvale suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital. Neither were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. 

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

Three police shootings ruled justified by Maine attorney general

Before You Leave, Check This Out