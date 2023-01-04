Gorham police investigating after truck strikes apartment building, other vehicles

The driver and an apartment occupant reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries, a release said Wednesday.

GORHAM, Maine — Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a Gorham apartment building and several other vehicles on Wednesday.

At about 10:15 a.m., Gorham police and fire were called to a report of a crash located on Narragansett Street, a news release from the Gorham Police Department said.

A vehicle driven by Bartley McNeel reportedly crossed the center line of Narragansett Steet while headed toward Buxton and struck a vehicle driven by Gary Lique. McNeel's vehicle then sideswiped a parked pickup truck and rear-ended a parked Saab when it continued into the parking lot of 162 Narragansett St. from the roadway, the release stated.

McNeel's vehicle then pushed the Saab into an apartment building at 162 Narragansett St., both striking the building, causing extensive damage, and other parked vehicles.

Police said six vehicles were damaged during the incident.

McNeel and an occupant of the struck apartment building were brought to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to reach out to Officer Bryce Randall at 207-222-1660 ext. 1.